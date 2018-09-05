Double-murder convict gets 18 years for malicious wounding of duo

49-year-old William Light who is already spending 47 years behind bars for murdering two persons during a rampage at Charlestown, was handed another 18 years for wounding two others in the October 26, 2010 Russell Street attack.

He appeared before High Court Judge, Justice Brassington Reynolds unrepresented on Tuesday where he separately plead guilty to maliciously wounding Sean DeSouza and for a similar attack on Rajesh Persaud.

Justice Reynolds ordered that two sentences run concurrently for Light. He is mentally challenged and is a psychiatric patient, his probation report revealed.

When the man went berserk almost 8 years ago, Cedric Blackman and Ann Cham-A-Koon were killed.