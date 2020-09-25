‘Dottin will be eased back into bowling’- WI Women coach Coley says player still on recovery program

West Indies Women interim coach Andre Coley has revealed that the team is still easing all-rounder Deandra Dottin back into full action, against England, after a lengthy injury layoff.

With scores of 69 and 38 in the T20 series so far, Dottin has looked anything but rusty. Notably, however, the player is yet to have a turn with the ball. Dottin, as she often has, would prove more than a valuable weapon for the West Indies with the ball as well. In 115 matches, she has claimed 59 wickets.

Having suffered a serious injury to her right shoulder in early 2019, which required reconstructive surgery in June of last year, however, Coley insists the team is still doing recovery work with the all-rounder.

“She’s just recovered from injury. It’s no secret that our players haven’t been able to do much for a very long time,” Coley said.

“Deandra is on a back to bowling program. She started that whilst we were here, so she is still on that. We need to make sure that she is 100 percent, to be able to bowl competitively. She has been doing bowling work behind the scenes in training,” he added.

“We are comfortable in terms of where she is at, but we want to make sure that long term she is ok and she can bowl at the intensity she wants to consistently and not just for a game or two.”