‘Don’t panic’ – US-based Guyanese Attorney to undocumented immigrants

The thousands of undocumented Guyanese immigrants who are living in the United States (US) are urged not to panic but rather consult a licensed immigration attorney if they are uncertain about their next steps.

This was according to US-based Guyanese Immigration Attorney, Vrinda Jagan, who has fought and continues to fight for the rights of immigrants, not only Guyanese.

Jagan, who is the granddaughter of Presidents Cheddi and Janet Jagan, has been practicing immigration law since 2013. She opened her first office in Queens, New York, and focuses on assisting with family-based sponsorship, waivers for fraud or inadmissibility issues and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) cases/domestic violence cases.

In addition, the law firm has assisted clients in becoming naturalised US citizens, and has assisted survivors of domestic violence obtain not only freedom in the US, but independence from their abusers.

However, regarding the issue of undocumented Guyanese, she urged them not to heed rumours or social media posts, as they can create unnecessary panic and be misleading.

“There are a lot of people around that call themselves consultants that are not licensed to give advice and file fraudulent paperwork. These filings have repercussions and when people are desperate, they will hold on to any morsel of hope, even if it’s not based on actual law. My advice has been and continues to be, speak to a licensed attorney in good standing with knowledge in immigration law, whether it be my firm or another one, do your homework and research,” she told Guyana Times in an interview.

When asked whether Guyanese paying their taxes are at risk of being deported, Jagan stated that the tax payers have nothing to worry about. “If you already have a tax ID and have been paying taxes, then continue to do so. Most people do want to and try to do the right thing, i.e. working hard and paying their taxes.”

She added that those who have no evidence to show that after working in the US for years, they have not paid any taxes to the federal Government, then they are more likely at risk of being deported. This, she added, will only happen if they are being arrested by agents of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In cases of illegal immigrants being detained by ICE or law enforcement, they should show photo identification, preferably state or city issued.

“You should ask if you are free to leave and if not, then assert your right to remain silent and ask for a lawyer. If you are detained, never sign anything without speaking to a lawyer. I really do not want people living in fear, all we can do as a law office is try to ease fear and help people if they need us,” she explained.

When asked whether or not she is aware of Guyanese being detained and are facing deportation, she replied, “Whether I am aware of any Guyanese whose been arrested and facing removal is not going to help anyone to remain calm… if you have not committed a crime and are paying your taxes, then, don’t panic, you have nothing to worry about.”

“I always tell those with no legal options to stay out of trouble, small criminal issues can land you in deportation, and stay away from the borders,” Jagan further stated while noting that every case is unique when it comes to undocumented people getting their status in order with US immigration laws.

“Every case is unique. All I can say is reach out to a qualified and seasoned immigration attorney to see if you do qualify for something. I receive a lot of calls, and I can offer guidance on the phone especially when people do not have options.”

Further, the attorney when prompted about whether legal immigrants can get into trouble for keeping illegal relatives, she stated, “I don’t believe that family members are at risk of being penalised for having their undocumented relatives stay with them. If a family member were to break the law in some other way, then perhaps there would be grounds for them to get into trouble.”

To date, over 8000 illegal immigrants were arrested with some being deported to the Caribbean, Brazil, Colombia, India and other nations. Thousands are being held at detention facilities awaiting deportation.

Meanwhile, since opening its doors 13 years ago, the Jagan Law Firm continues to offer honest legal advice with no strings attached. To this day, it still offers free consultations and review paperwork free of charge.

The firm has grown from its first office in Queens, to now having two other New York offices available in Brooklyn and Schenectady. There are also two satellite “sister” offices in Guyana under the name Jagan Consulting Firm, Inc, one in Berbice and one in Georgetown.

