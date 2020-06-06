Don’t let Guyana descend into pit of lawlessness – Sir Shridath Ramphal

See below for a statement by renowned Guyanese diplomat Sir Shridath Ramphal:

STATEMENT BY SIR SHRIDATH RAMPHAL

TO THE PEOPLE OF GUYANA

6th June 2020

As Guyana nears the tipping point of its ‘elections crisis’ I plead with all my fellow Guyanese not to allow our motherland to descend into the darkness of denial of the rule of law and regularity.

As Guyanese, we owe it to ourselves, to the Caribbean Community which we have helped to bring to life, and to the wider global community whose respect we have earned as an enlightened democratic State – not to debase ourselves by descent into the pit of lawlessness.

In a matter of weeks, we shall be appearing before the International Court of Justice at the worthy instance of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to appeal for global justice under international law against menace to our national patrimony. Almost three-quarters of Guyana – of land and sea – is under threat. We must protect it with clean and united hands.

Let lawfulness prevail in our country; unless it does, all of Guyana – and all its people – are imperilled!