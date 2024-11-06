Donald Trump wins U.S. presidency

(AP) Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

Trump won an election that will return him to the White House by winning Wisconsin, the same state that put him over the top when he won in 2016.

The difference again came in Milwaukee, after nearly every other county in the state had wrapped up their count. The early morning update in Milwaukee cut into Trump’s lead, but not by enough that it would provide Harris with a path to victory.

