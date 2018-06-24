Domino competition turns deadly

…father of 3 succumbs to head injuries

…suspect in hiding

Thirty-eight-year-old John Choong of Lot 197 Singh Street, Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) took his last breath at the West Demerara Regional Hospital on Tuesday and relatives are still trying to come to terms with the loss.

Choong sustained head injuries during an altercation with a fellow player at a domino competition on Father’s Day. The suspect, said to be in his early 20s, has gone into hiding after he heard of the hire car driver’s passing. Up to late Saturday, he remained at large, Police confirmed.

Choong, a father of three – ages 18, 13 and 7 – and a former Wales Estate worker, would often play dominoes at Sideline Dam, Sisters Village on the weekends.

Reports are that sometime after midnight into Father’s Day, Choong and the suspect got into an argument. The suspect reportedly pushed the father of three, causing him to fall into a nearby drain where he hit his head.

Choong’s brother-in-law, Faroz Rafiek, told this online publication that following the incident, a report was made at the Wales Police Station. He added that Choong was treated and received 10 stiches to his head before being released from the West Demerara Regional Hospital the very Sunday.

According to the brother-in-law, Choong went back to hospital on Monday, June 18, to clean the wound. However, on Tuesday June 19, when he went again to clean the wound he was admitted to the hospital.

It was disclosed that Choong’s wife, Zaheeda, was with him up to Tuesday afternoon. The woman has since indicated that her husband started to behave delirious before succumbing later that evening.

Relatives, who are hopeful for action into the matter, gave a statement to Wales Police, informing ranks of Choong’s death. They also claimed that after making arrangements with them to go the mortuary on Wednesday, no Police Officer from Wales turned up to the post-mortem examination. Relatives however requested and later acquired a rank from Vreed-en-Hoop, who witnessed the autopsy. This publication learnt that the father died from trauma and cerebral haemorrhage.

A Police source has since told this publication that Choong and the suspect had settled the matter before Choong’s wound turned septic. A probe has since been launched.

Choong’s spouse is a housewife and it was said that she is very distressed over her family’s future. The couple celebrated 19 years of marriage earlier this month.