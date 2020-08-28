Dominican Republic President congratulates President Ali

President of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Luis Abinader Corona has congratulated Dr. Irfaan Ali on his assumption to office as Guyana’s ninth Executive President and expressed his desire to deepen ties with Guyana.

In his letter, the President extended felicitations to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the nation for the peaceful transition “which consolidates the democratic system of your country”.

Further, President Abinader Corona said his Government look forward to working with Guyana “in the common challenges that our Caribbean region currently faces. We look forward [to] strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of our nations”.