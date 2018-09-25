Dog food vendor shot by lone gunman, as female colleagues robbed

Ranks of the “A” Division are now hunting a lone gunman who late on Monday night attacked and shot a dog food vendor before robbing two women.

Injured is 26-year-old, Shane Cooper of Jackson Ville, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown who was shot at around 20:40h.

According to the Police, the trio were plying their trade at the corner of Aubrey Barker and Stevedore, North Ruimveldt when a car stopped and the bandit exited brandishing a gun at them.

The man pointed the gun at Cooper and pulled the trigger twice, shooting him to his abdomen and leg before robbing the two women of their cell phones.

He then quickly re-entered the said car before quickly making good his escape in an unknown direction.

Cooper was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he underwent surgery and is presently said to be in a stable but serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing.