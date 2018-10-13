Dog food vendor charged with gun, ammo possession assaulted in Prison- Samuels

A dog food vendor, who was allegedly found in his Sophia, Greater Georgetown home with an unlicenced firearm and ammunition on Thursday last and who was charged and remanded to prison on Friday, was reportedly assaulted within the Lusignan Prison, Holding Bay area.

According to information from Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, the dog food vendor sustained injuries to his head and is currently hospitalized.

The vendor, when probed as to what might have caused such an attack was unable to say.

Moreover, he reportedly told Samuels that he “has no conflict with anyone who is currently incarcerated.”

The Prisons Director related that the matter will be investigated by the Police.

The 25-year-old dog food vendor was in his “E” Field Sophia house when the .32 Taurus pistol was found along with 12 matching rounds of ammunition.

The discovery was made at around 10:45h on Thursday last during a search by ranks of the “C” Division.