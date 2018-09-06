Doctor, Manager robbed outside of Subs and Salads

A Doctor and a Manager were late on Wednesday night attacked by a lone gunman and robbed while eating at a table outside of Subs and Salads, Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

The victims were attacked at around 22:30h.

INews understands that the victims were eating and chatting when they noticed a silver Allion motorcar, with registration number PNN 2660, pulled up in front of them.

A man then hopped out and strolled towards the duo before whipping out a handgun from his pocket and demanding that they give him all their valuables.

The victims’ phones along with a wallet containing cash and documents which were on the table, with an approximate value of $205,000, were picked up by the perpetrator who then quickly reentered his car, driving off in a northern direction on said Sheriff Street.

The matter has since been reported to the Police who are investigating.