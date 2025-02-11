Doctor attacked, robbed at hostel on Lamaha Street

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged ‘Robbery with Violence’ committed on a 49-year-old female Doctor attached to the Ministry of Health, and a resident of a hostel located on Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

The female Doctor was robbed of one Samsung smartphone valued at $25,000 on 09th February 2025 at about 08:30 hrs by one identifiable male of African descent.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim was sitting on a flowerpot inside the hostel’s well-fenced compound, checking her smartphone, when the suspect pushed open the gate, which was secured by an internal bolt, entered the compound, and approached the victim, who was still sitting.

He dealt her several slaps across her face and relieved her of her cell phone. He then ran out of the compound and escaped west on Lamaha Street, Georgetown. Several persons in the area were contacted and interviewed as investigations continue.

