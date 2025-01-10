“Do not stop vehicles asking for licenses; look for guns, drugs, and thieves” – Top Cop

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have been given a stern warning to refrain from stopping vehicles and asking drivers for licenses, instead, they should focus on apprehending weapons, narcotics and even criminals.

This caution was issued by Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, on Thursday during an engagement with the officers and ranks of Regional Division #5 (Mahaica-Berbice) at the Headquarters in Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice. The Top Cop was accompanied by Deputy Commissioners Ravindradat Budhram, Simon McBean, and Wendell Blanhum.

In his address, Commissioner Hicken reiterated the importance of upholding professionalism and adhering to established protocols. According to a release from the Force’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), the Top Cop warned Traffic and Patrol ranks to remain focused on their core responsibilities.

“Do not stop vehicles asking for licenses. That is not your work. You are to search for guns, drugs, and thieves,” Hicken declared.

Moreover, the Police Commissioner further issued a strong directive, emphasising that body cameras must always be worn by ranks during vehicle stops.

Only earlier this week, Hicken sent a stern warning to traffic ranks to desist from stopping motorists without being equipped with their body cameras and more so, cautioned them to stop doing traffic duties and focus more on engaging with members of the public.

The Top Cop made these comments on Monday during an engagement with Police ranks of Division 4A at the Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, Georgetown. The objective of the meeting was to ‘set the tone’ and outline the way forward for the Force in 2025.

“Traffic ranks, you are creating embarrassment to this country. So, with immediate effect, this coming from the Commissioner now -nobody from traffic is to stop any vehicle or ask for any licence without a body camera, and if you’re caught (you will face the consequences),” Hicken warned earlier this week.

Nevertheless, during Thursday’s engagement in Division #5, the Police Commissioner went onto emphasise the importance of the six pillars of the Force’s Strategic Plan (2022-2026). He highlighted the tremendous strides made in educational development and capacity building, noting that this is the first time in the history of the GPF that there were so many qualified persons with degrees, masters and even doctorates.

In alignment with the Commissioner’s vision, the Deputy Commissioners, in their individual charge to the officers and ranks, encouraged them to maintain professionalism and integrity, actively engage with their communities, and pursue both academic and professional growth.

Thursday’s engagement was organised by the Regional Commander for Division #5, Assistant Commissioner Kurleigh Simon, who reflected on the division’s performance in 2024 and highlighted operational challenges and successes. He commended the ranks for their dedication, disclosing that 62 ranks benefitted from training programmes in 2024, with additional training planned for professional development this year.

Meanwhile, in a generous gesture of support, Commissioner Hicken announced a donation of $400,000 to the Region #5 Policing Division to support its ongoing efforts and enhance operational efficiency.

The session also marked a significant operational change, with over 20 Special Constables and Neighbourhood Police being reassigned to General Duty Policing, further strengthening the Division’s human resource capacity.

This ongoing engagement by the top brass of the GPF will be conducted in all the Police divisions throughout the country and is aimed at reinforcing a more professional Police Force that is committed to fostering and strengthening the relationship between members of the public and the police.

Commissioner Hicken remains adamant that Police ranks must venture out into the communities and meet and interact with the residents, in an effort to build trust and foster partnerships. Commissioner Hicken and the Deputy Commissioners also implored the ranks to be professional at all times, to work in unity and as a team and to give their best as they carry out their sworn mandate to serve and protect the nation.

