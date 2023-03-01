DNA test confirms decomposed body found in June 2022 is that of Reonol Williams

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has revealed that overseas DNA testing corroborates that the decomposed body found in a trench in the vicinity of Coldingen Koker, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in June 2022 is that of Reonol Williams.

In May 2022, Williams, 50, a construction worker of Lot 5 Church Road Enmore, ECD, could not be located after he was involved in an accident along the Enmore Public Road, ECD.

The badly decomposed body was in June 2022 recovered by a team of investigators from CID HQ and later examined by a pathologist.

An autopsy was conducted and the cause of death was established to be that of multiple injuries as a result of a motor vehicular accident.

However, due to the advanced state of decomposition of the body, DNA testing was necessary to confirm the identity.

As a consequence, on September 19, 2022, investigators took bone samples from the body.

Also, swab samples were taken from the family members of Williams for DNA testing to be conducted.

These samples were tested overseas, and the results confirmed that the body is that of Williams.

It was reported that Williams was missing since May 23. He was struck down by a motorcar along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Public Road.

The driver of the vehicle had picked up the man under the pretext of taking him to a hospital but he was never seen or heard from since.

Family members had checked all the hospitals along the East Coast of Demerara and in Georgetown but the man was not found.

The owner of the vehicle was questioned and released by police but as public pressure mounted, ranks of the Major Crimes Unit picked up the case, and the car owner was rearrested.

It was the car owner who led detectives to the scene where the decomposed body of the man was found.

Under further questioning, the owner of the vehicle admitted to dumping the man’s body.

Daniel Melbourne has been remanded to prison after he was charged with several offences in relation to the death of the man.

--- ---