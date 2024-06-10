Diverted flights returning to CJIA following storm

See full statement from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport:

Teams from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and GPL. are continuing to rectify the way lighting system damaged during severe thunderstorms and lightning. So far, they have identified and replaced four cable sections and five transformers. runway

The intense thunderstorms and lightning also caused damage to the lightning protection system of this equipment and several GPL. transformers in nearby communities.

The airlines have confirmed that the affected flights will operate as follows:

American Airlines flights: AA 2557 from JFK which was diverted to Barbados, is now expected to arrive at 13:09hrs AA 1512 to MIA is now scheduled to depart at 13:49hrs AA 1513 from MIA, diverted to Barbados, has a new estimated time of arrival is 13:39hrs AA 1534 is estimated to depart to MIA at 14:19hrs.

JetBlue: B61965 from JFK, diverted to Puerto Rico is now expected to arrive 13:00hrs B61966 to JFK new estimated time of departure is 14:37hrs

Copa: CM 190 from Panama is expected to arrive at 11:24hrs CM 191 to Panama new estimated time of departure is 12:24hrs.

CJIA is working to restore the runway lighting system as quickly as possible.

