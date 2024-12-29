Distribution of Old-Age Pension, Permanent Disability books to continue in January, February

See below for a Notice from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security:

All 2025 OAP and Permanent Disability books will continue to be distributed all through January and February 2025. This includes shut-in persons who have registered for this service. If you missed any distribution or your name was inadvertently omitted from any of the distribution lists, you will receive your books early in the year from the MHSSS offices countrywide.

All 2025 Public Assistance books will be issued in 2025 based on the Local Board of Guardians review meetings and their subsequent approval. They meet monthly. Public Assistance books are issued every 6 months and new books require re-application.

