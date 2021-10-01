Distribution of $25,000 cash grants for pensioners, persons with disabilities to begin Oct 4

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will begin the rollout of the one-off $25,000 cash grant for pensioners, public assistance recipients, and persons living with disabilities come Monday, October 4, 2021.

Thousands from all across Guyana are expected to benefit with pensioners being able to collect their books for 2022 at the same time. The one-off vouchers will be valid until November 30, and persons are advised to cash them before then.

Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and her team from the Ministry have been making every effort to enable a smooth distribution process and have been putting several systems in place to ensure that the recipients can uplift the grants in an easy, uncomplicated manner. This is following the announcement by President Irfaan Ali last month.

“I want to make this distribution safe, seamless and hassle- free for recipients and we are trying to avoid people having to make several trips to uplift these vouchers,” Dr. Persaud emphatically stated, adding, “The process will allow persons to cash their October month voucher and uplift their $25,000 voucher at the same time, and for the first time, pensioners will be able to receive their pension books for the next year early, because the 2022 books will also be distributed at the same time.”

Minister Persaud is urging persons to check the media and flyers which will be circulated in their communities so that they will know where and when to turn up. The Ministry’s social media pages are also regularly updated to reflect the schedules and other relevant, timely information that may be needed.

Dr. Persaud is advising persons to use the entire week identified for their specific region to collect vouchers. She noted that perhaps overcrowding can be avoided if everyone does not choose to turn up on the first two days of the exercise.

Importantly, she has also reminded that the initiative captures only persons who are registered on the Ministry’s Database. “If persons living with disabilities have not yet registered with the Ministry, because they are not receiving public assistance, they can do so through the Ministry’s data collection officers based at their countrywide offices and NDCs. This data collection process closes on September 30,” Minister Persaud explained.

Times for direct payments; remote and shut-in, will be communicated to pensioners by the officers in their regions. Shut-in pensioners are advised that the officers will visit their homes to deliver the voucher, books and pension as usual.

Regional schedules which include post offices and alternate venues in villages/communities; Moneygram, Western Union and SurePay are as follows: October 4 -9 – Regions 4 and 7; Regions 1 and 9 will commence in some locations; October 11-16 – Regions 5 and 6; October 18– 23 – Regions 3 and 10; and Region 8 will commence in some locations.

The Hinterland regions (1,8,9) will be advised of specific delivery locations by the officers in their regions through the direct delivery system.

All pensioners who utilize the banking system are advised that the $25,000 will be deposited in their account in October. These pensioners are reminded that their life certificates must be presented every three months utilizing the WhatsApp call system to ensure continuity of their monthly bank deposits.

If persons miss the specified periods in October, pension books and one-off cash vouchers will still be available throughout the month of November at the Ministry’s offices across the country, Minister Persaud pointed out.

Measures have been taken to have persons go to the post office or alternate venue closest to their address within their district. Large tents with seating, sanitizers, masks and other measures aimed at keeping persons safe will also be put in place at all venues.