Dismissal of PSM staff “unlawful”, but no actions against Minister

Minister of Public Service Tabitha Sarabo-Halley acted unlawfully when she dismissed several employees from her ministry, an independent investigation has found.

However, there will be no disciplinary actions against the Minister, according to Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon.

A Board of Inquiry was established to probe the matter after much criticisms mounted against the move.

Reports are that the Minister, merely weeks after taking up the position, arbitrarily sent the employees packing, without giving them a reason.

Government had initially denied the reports, which first appeared in the Guyana Times newspaper.

However, Harmon had subsequently confirmed that three workers were dismissed. But, he said they were later sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the BOI.

With the probe complete, it was recommended that the workers be reinstated.

Harmon also noted that Minister Sarabo-Halley will be advised of the need for due process.