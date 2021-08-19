Discussions aimed at creating economic prosperity, improved relations between Guyana, Suriname – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali last evening said that over the last two days the discussions with the President of Suriname and his delegation were geared towards achieving more opportunities for the private sector and greater prosperity for the people of both countries.

The Head of State made this affirmation during a State Dinner hosted in honour of the Official Visit of the President of the Republic of Suriname, His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi, First Lady of Suriname, Mrs Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry and several members of his Cabinet.

“We have made some very strategic decisions in the interest of Guyana and Suriname, we have decided on some joint approaches in important areas of oil and gas, environment, security, legal system…. There are many areas that we have discussed and achieved common ground. I am very happy tonight to see the large contingent of private sector personnel from Suriname; this not only demonstrates the interest in Guyana but more importantly, it demonstrates the opportunity for the private sectors to come together to achieve greater prosperity for their businesses and the people of both countries and that is what all the discussions were geared towards.”

President Ali pointed to the discussions during Tuesday’s plenary session which he said were “very long and extensive” and which resulted in strategic decisions in the interest of both countries.

YOU HAVE A FRIEND IN GUYANA

“So President Santokhi, First lady Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry, ministers of the Government of Suriname, members of the visiting delegation, on behalf of all the Guyanese here and in our wider society and the Government, I propose a toast in your honour and say to you, we are most pleased for this visit and know that you have a friend in Guyana; know that you have a neighbour in Guyana that is ready to work with you towards the upliftment of the lives of all the people of our countries.”

BENEFICIAL TIES

In his remarks, President Santokhi once again expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to his delegation.

“Guyana’s warm hospitality offered to me and my delegation is beyond expectation.”

He said that as neighbouring countries, Suriname and Guyana must maintain “sure and mutual” beneficial ties, since, in today’s challenging world, success can only be achieved by building resilient and prosperous economies and peaceful societies. He said to achieve this, it is imperative that the countries work together within the framework of the Governments and within the framework of the public/private sector cooperation.

“We both understood immediately that we have an historic opportunity before us when in November of 2020 we launched the Surinamese Guyana Strategic and Cooperation (SGCP) Platform as a mechanism to strengthen the bilateral cooperation, foster economic growth and create investment opportunities.”

The Surinamese Head of State assured that the political will between the two Heads of State is present and will drive the collaborations moving forward.

“The political will is there and let me express this; this cooperation and the improvement of the cooperation, the strengthening of the cooperation is based on this political will, coming from the highest level of the government, coming from President Irfaan Ali and President Santokhi.” He added that as leaders, they will guide the development of bilateral cooperation. “…With this political commitment, we will create a platform of cooperation on all levels to have all parties included in this cooperation.”

He too noted that the discussions between the two governments since his delegation arrived have resulted in far-reaching decisions that will elevate the collaborations to another level.

“Allow me to reconfirm our intention to strengthen the bilateral bond between our people and the respective governments and private sectors.”