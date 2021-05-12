Directors of illegal concrete company issued orders to leave Guyana

Two foreign directors of a local entity that has been operating an illegal concrete plant at Houston Estates on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) have had their work permits and visas revoked following a confrontation with the Housing Minister Collin Croal and other employees of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The company, Superior Concrete Incorporated, has been operating without the necessary approvals and as such, has been ordered to cease operations immediately.

Richard Austin Shamlin, who yesterday got into an altercation with housing officials while being served a contravention order, was given 24 hours to leave Guyana.

It is understood that Shamlin had overstayed his time on his visitor visa.

Ian Jones, another director, was also instructed by Immigration to depart Guyana by May 19.

In Jones’ case it was found that his services were terminated by his previous employer in the oil sector, but he remained in Guyana on the work permit.

When contacted, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Superintendent Dennis Stephen confirmed the issuance of the orders.

Yesterday, the company’s officials were served with a third Contravention Notice. The first contravention notice was served to the company on May 5 by Enforcement Officers attached to CH&PA, who reported that the notice was destroyed by representatives of the company, prompting a second notice on May 8. The second notice was placed in a conspicuous location as mandated, since no one was on the property at the time.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, had visited the location where two men identified as representatives were served with a third Contravention Notice.

During the confrontation, the company officials were hostile towards the CH&PA officials – something which the Ministry of Housing has since condemned.