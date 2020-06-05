Diplomats urge peaceful acceptance of recount results

Joint Statement from the ABCE Diplomats in Guyana

The Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner, H.E. Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Fernando Ponz-Canto, note that the recount process is coming to a conclusion.

We congratulate those who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to ensuring full transparency in the recount process.

This includes political parties, staff of the Guyana Elections Commission, scrutineers from the Caribbean Community and the Organization of American States, the Advisor from the Commonwealth and observers.

The dedication of all is a credit to the democratic process in Guyana. We also commend President Granger and the Leader of the Opposition for their support of the recount, and for their clear commitment to abide by the results.

As this process concludes, it is important for all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the process and peacefully accept the wishes of the Guyanese population.

There will be disappointment for those who have lost. Those who are elected must take on this responsibility with humility and demonstrate that they will govern for the benefit of every Guyanese citizen.

We encourage party leaders to commit to constitutional reform and reconciliation to ensure every Guyanese, regardless of party affiliation, sees how their government will work in their best interest.

As friends of Guyana, we look forward to working with all parties to further support Guyana’s development for the benefit of all its people.