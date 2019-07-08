DIPCON Judgement: President saves Jordan from serving jail time

President David Granger earlier today invoked his presidential powers and issued a Grant of Respite in relation to the judgement in the DIPCON Engineering case against Finance Minister Winston Jordan.

The order signed by Minister of State, Dawn Hastings read, “Now, therefore, by virtue of the powers vested in me under Article 188 (1)(b) of the Constitution, and after consultation with the minister designated by me under Article 188(2) of the constitution, I hereby grant to Mr. Winston Jordan, in his personal capacity and as the Honourable Minister of Finance, and member of Parliament, a respite of the execution of the punishment imposed on him until all appeals and remedies available to him and the State have been exhausted.”

Jordan was facing 21 days imprisonment if he failed to pay DIPCON over US$2.2 million by the end of Monday, July 08, 2019. Government is yet to make the payment and it is unclear as to when the court ordered payment will be made.

However, in a twist on Monday, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), is now reporting that DIPCON owes the entity more than GUY$500M.