Dipcon judgement: AG appeals rejection of stay of judgement application

The Attorney General’s chambers has filed an appeal of the full court’s decision to reject attempts to stay a court order directing Finance Minister Winston Jordan to pay Dipcon Engineering US$2 Million by today.

According to the appeal, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry “misdirected” herself in a number of points when she rejected their motion. Their contentions are a repeat of previous arguments they had made, which were ultimately turned down by the full court.

One such argument is that Dipcon’s court action fell under public law and therefore, Jordan should not be liable in his personal capacity while another argument was that the court was wrong to dismiss Attorney General Basil William’s appeal as having no merit.

The state is seeking to have Justice Sewnarine-Beharry’s judgement set aside, reversed or varied. In its application to the Court of Appeal, it is also seeking costs.

Earlier today, the Minister expressed worry about being possibly jailed over the Government’s failure to pay the Trinidadian-based construction firm.

The ruling judge had ordered that Jordan pays Dipcon or face 21 days imprisonment. The Judge was enforcing a 2015 High Court order for the State to pay Dipcon over monies owed.

Attorney General Basil Williams applied for a stay of the Judge’s order for the Minister to be jailed, however he lost the case. Justices Diana Insanally and Simone Morris-Ramlall denied Jordan’s application for the stay, stating that it had no merit.