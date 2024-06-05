Digicel’s subsea fibre cable goes live

Digicel Group has announced the activation of its subsea fibre cable, Deep Blue One. This significant investment in international submarine capacity will supercharge connectivity across the Caribbean and South America, particularly benefiting Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago.

Digicel’s advanced fibre cable network will provide seamless connectivity to the countries it serves, facilitating uninterrupted communication and real-time data transmission. Deep Blue One also presents an invaluable opportunity to connect offshore oil and gas rigs, supporting the growing energy sector in the region and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

Marcelo Cataldo, Digicel Group’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Subsea fibre has long been the backbone of global connectivity, and Deep Blue One is set to serve as a catalyst for the next wave of economic development in the region. At Digicel, our focus has always been on keeping our customers connected to the people and things that matter most; driving economic development in the countries we serve is a key part of that. This is an exciting milestone for us, and we are committed to unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation across the region.”

Deep Blue One’s redundant pathways and cutting-edge technology ensures reliability, optimal operational efficiency and minimal downtime even in challenging environments. Leveraging the latest technology, this subsea cable network is also designed to accommodate future growth and evolving technological requirements, offering scalability and flexibility to meet industry demands. Additionally, as part of Digicel’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact, the build out of Deep Blue One prioritised sustainable practices, while supporting the transition towards a greener future.

Cyril Francis, Digicel Guyana’s Chief Technical Officer said “In Guyana, Deep Blue One will enhance Guyana’s digital integration with the rest of the world and will foster the growth of e-services by offering businesses and consumers more choices that better serves their needs. Deep Blue One is well positioned to support Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector with features that enable offshore connectivity to FPSOs and other platforms. At this juncture of rapid economic development, the launch of Deep Blue One is critical to for the acceleration of Guyana’s transition to a Digital Economy.”

The link between increased connectivity and improved economic outcomes has long been proven, with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) reporting that a 10% increase in fixed broadband penetration can result in up to 2.3% increase in GDP per capita, while a 10% increase in mobile broadband penetration can result in up to 2.8% increase in GDP per capital.

