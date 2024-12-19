Digicel Top-Up now available in MMG

In a new partnership aimed at enhancing customer convenience, Digicel Guyana on Wednesday announced that its top-up is now available through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG).

This collaboration between the telecommunications and financial services companies marks a significant step in improving the ease of mobile recharges for Digicel customers across the country.

Digicel customers are now able to top-up their phones anytime, anywhere, directly through the MMG platform. This service eliminates the need to visit physical locations for top-ups, and ensures quick and reliable transactions from the comfort of customers’ homes, workplaces, or while on the go.

“We are excited to offer Digicel customers the ability to recharge their phones through MMG, adding yet another layer of convenience to our platform. This partnership with Digicel underscores our commitment to making everyday transactions faster and easier for all Guyanese, while fostering financial inclusion across the country,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MMG, Mark Singh, has said.

The addition of Digicel top-ups to the MMG platform is part of both companies’ broader vision to leverage technology to simplify services and improve access to mobile and financial services. This initiative also aligns with MMG’s mission of providing a digital payment solution that reaches every corner of Guyana, while making everyday life more convenient for its customers.

Digicel CEO Deonarine Gopaul has said, “By integrating with MMG, we’re responding to our customers’ needs for a fast and efficient way to stay connected. This partnership aligns with our digital transformation journey, and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience in Guyana. We understand that our customers lead busy lives, and being able to top-up their phones through an app they already use and trust makes perfect sense.”

To top-up via MMG, customers can log in to their MMG account using the app, select the Digicel top-up option, and complete the transaction in just a few steps. This service also allows users to top-up for others, making it convenient for family and friends.

