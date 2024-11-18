Digicel launches “10 millionaires for Christmas” campaign

Georgetown, Guyana – 18th November 2024. Digicel Guyana is set to make dreams come true this festive season with its spectacular “10 Millionaires for Christmas” campaign, which will award one million dollars each, to ten customers. This five-week promotion represents one of the company’s largest customer appreciation initiatives for 2024.

Beginning November 18th, Digicel customers nationwide can participate in this life-changing opportunity by simply topping up their phones. Every $1,000 spent, customers unlock one entry into the weekly millionaire-making draws, and customers can maximise their chances of winning by topping up as many times as they wish. The more entries, the greater the opportunity to join Digicel’s growing family of millionaires

Two winners will be selected every Monday for five consecutive weeks, starting November 25th, with the final draw scheduled for just in time for the holidays on December 23rd.

Deonarine Gopaul, Chief Executive Officer at Digicel Guyana said, “At Digicel, we’ve seen how our previous promotions have opened new doors for winners, enabling business ventures, home ownership and educational opportunities. With ‘10 Millionaires for Christmas’, we’re continuing this tradition of making meaningful impact in our customers’ lives. This promotion reflects our commitment to giving back to the Guyanese community who have supported us throughout the years.”

Key Promotional Details:

Competition Period: November 18 th – December 23 rd , 2024

– December 23 , 2024 Draw Dates: Every Monday from November 25 th to December 23 rd

to December 23 Entry Requirements: $1,000 top-up = 1 entry

Customers can text “WIN” to 1441 to check their entries

Prize: $1 million for each winner (10 winners total)

Customers can top up at any Digicel location, through the MyDigicelApp or at authorised dealers nationwide. For more information about “10 Millionaires for Christmas”, and other Digicel deals this holiday season, visit www.digicelguyana.com or follow Digicel Guyana on social media.

--- ---