Digicel Guyana sends children to computer summer camp

Telecommunications giant Digicel Guyana has sponsored a number of children, selected from Kingston, Georgetown and its environs, to attend an all-expenses-paid computer summer camp at Global Technology.

“We wanted to do something that will have a lasting impression on their minds,” said Digicel’s Communications Manager Vidya Sanichara.

“At Digicel, we have been committed to youth development and empowerment, whether it’s through sports, education or academia. We are as delighted as they (are) to be able to give them this opportunity and expand their horizons,” she said.



The computer summer camp for children, which will run for approximately three weeks, beginning on August 6 and ending on August 20, will offer the children experience in the fundamentals of computer and scratch programming.

The children, between the ages of five and 12, are excited to learn about computers. “I am excited to learn about computers because I think it will help me with my homework”, one of the recipients has said.

Digicel has procured the assistance of Junior Forrester to coordinate transportation to take the children to and from summer camp. Forrester is a very active member of the Kingston community, and is also the Founder-Principal of Kingston Football Development Academy.

Over the 12 years that Digicel has been operating in Guyana, the company has contributed significantly to youth development.

This has been done through several countrywide youth initiatives, like its schools’ football championships, youth basketball, track and field, squash, special Olympics, and back-to-school dental outreach programme, just to mention a few.