Digicel Group CEO dies suddenly in Germany

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of telecommunications company Digicel , Alex Matuschka von Greiffenclau, died suddenly yesterday while on holiday with his family in his native Germany, a report from the online edition of the Jamaica Observer today stated.

“No words can adequately express our sadness at Alex’s passing or our gratitude for having worked with him,” said Digicel chairman Denis O’Brien, who stepped in as interim CEO following Matuschka von Greiffenclau’s death.

“Digicel has lost a committed hard-working and exceptional chief executive.”

The 47-year old joined Digicel last February.