Diaspora group looks forward to working closely with President Ali

In a brief message on Wednesday, UGDGN said those who attended St. Stanislaus College are particularly proud to know that President Ali is the first alumnus to become the President of Guyana.

The United Guyanese Diaspora Global Network Corp and Advisory Board (UGDGN) has extended hearty congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his election to the Office of President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The organization expressed its support and desire to work closely with the Ali Administration to Build Bridges with the diaspora to foster active diaspora engagement for nation-building.

UGDGN noted that there are many challenges facing the Administration and it expressed belief that the diaspora can play a critical role in the knowledge economy, return of talent, knowledge transfer, education, private sector development, training, and other areas that will be consistent with your inclusion policy.

Further, the UGDGN said it is eager to work collaboratively with the new Administration to develop an effective diaspora engagement strategy to foster economic growth and progress in Guyana.

It wished the Head of State success and said it looks forward to working closely with him to engage the diaspora in nation-building effectively.