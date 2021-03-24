Diamond taxi driver robbed of car at gunpoint

A 36-year-old taxi driver of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Tuesday night robbed of his car and other valuables at gunpoint.

Royston Green, who is also a security guard, was hired by a man from Diamond to travel to Soesdyke, EBD to pick up another passenger.

At around 20:00hrs, when they reached Latchman Sand Road, the other passenger approached with a handgun.

Both men then held the taxi driver at gunpoint and relieved him of his cash, cellular phone, and his Silver 2012 model Primo with registration number PWW 1790.

The matter was reported to the Police and an investigation is underway.