Diamond resident busted with counterfeit $5000 notes receives bail

Alston Pierce, 23, who appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Tuesday after being charged for having in his possession a large sum of counterfeit $5000 notes was granted his pretrial liberty.

Pierce, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara denied the accusations that were read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts which accused him of having $325,000 of forged currency in his possession with intent to defraud on January 26, 2019 while he was in the vicinity of Stabroek Market, Georgetown.

Defense attorney, Eusi Anderson in a bail application informed the court that his client was previously convicted for a petty offence when he was a teenager and ever since he was released from the Juvenile Holding Centre he was never convicted again.

Police prosecutor Adunni Innis did not oppose bail but asked that conditions be attached. As such, the young technician was ordered to lodge his passport and report to the Brickdam Police Station on a weekly basis until completion of the matter.

He was released on $200,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until February 18, 2019.

On Saturday last an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force resulted in the apprehension of Pierce, at the Stabroek Market with the fake currency.

The money amounted to 65 $5000 notes, equating to $325,000 in purported value.