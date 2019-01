An intelligence-led operation on Saturday resulted in the apprehension of Alston Pires, 23, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, at the Stabroek Market after he was reportedly found with a quantity of counterfeit Guyana $5000 currency.

The money amounted to 65 $5000 notes, equating to $325,000 in purported value.

According to the police, Pires has since been charged and will be arraigned before a Magistrate on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.