Diamond market to become East Bank business hub

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall says the tarmac being built at Diamond, East Bank Demerara is slated to become a quasi-market, which will allow vendors to ply their trade without causing any hindrance to the ongoing traffic during peak hours.

The Minister was addressing residents in the community on Monday. He said this development will see the reduction of vehicular accidents and vehicle emission levels and transportation efficiency.

“There is no proper market along the entire East Bank corridor and so this one that we are working at the Diamond tarmac is going to be a central area of business,” Minister Dharamlall said.

In 2019, the previous government signed a $57.1 Million contract with Bardon Construction Service for the construction of the tarmac on the southern side of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) compound with a length of approximately 125 metres and a width of approximately 65 metres.

The project will be executed in two phases. Phase one will see the placement of crusher run on the surface, and will include the construction of concrete drains, bridges, box culverts, waiting areas, toilet facilities, and the installation of lights and garbage bins.

Phase two will see to the application of asphaltic concrete and possible extension of the tarmac access road to First Avenue, Diamond.

The structure is part of a larger project – the India-funded Bypass Road Project – which will link the East Bank Demerara corridor to the East Coast of Demerara to establish a new highway.

Apart from this, Minister Dharamlall said other major infrastructural works will be undertaken in the community to improve the lives of residents.

“There is a lot of development slated to come here, we have already begun the road from Ogle heading to Eccles but you know that the main bypass is from Ogle to Diamond so see this (visit) as the stepping stone for things to happen. We are going to do more infrastructural works inroads among others within Diamond in the near future,” he added.

The Local Government Minister urged representatives of the Local Democratic Organs (LDOs) to work together to push community development.

Meanwhile, residents raised concerns about the clearing of drains and the community ground, assistance for the elderly, single parents and the need for social programmes for the youth. Minister Dharamlall promised residents that the issues would be addressed.