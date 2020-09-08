Diamond Diagnostic Centre clinical services to resume in a month

Clinical services at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre are set to resume one month following the completion of rehabilitation works.

This was announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony. The Health Minister explained that the East Bank of Demerara facility is divided into two broad sections. One provides clinical services while the other deals with the isolation of patients.

“The component that deals with patient isolation is still functional however, the component that has the clinical services, that has been temporarily closed because we have received funding and we are upgrading that particular hospital,” Minister Anthony said.

The upgrade is “part of a project called the SMART hospital project.”

The ‘SMART hospital’ concept refers to a health facility which is both safe and green. Hospitals and other health facilities embracing this concept must provide standard and efficient health care before, during, and even immediately after the event of any natural or man-made disaster.

In the meantime, some of the staff from the Diamond Diagnostic Center have been temporarily transferred to the Ocean View facility to lend support. Currently there are approximately 24 patients housed there.

The Health Minister also highlighted that the Government has been working tirelessly to improve regional health services.

“We have strengthened our regional response to the pandemic and in regions where we have seen a surge in cases, we have been sending additional medical personnel in terms of both doctors and nurses and other health personnel that is needed to bolster that response,” he noted.

Additionally, more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is being sent to these regions to ensure that medical professionals are properly protected when delivering health care services. [Extracted and Modified from the Department of Public Information]