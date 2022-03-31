DHB’s Automatic Toll System for April 1 official launch

The Demerara Harbour Bridge’s (DHB) automatic tolling system is set to be officially launched on April 1, 2022.

Already, a number of government vehicles use the system, which General Manager of the bridge company, Wayne Watson said has been successful.

The system uses a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) strip which is picked up by scanners installed above the toll booth.

Watson explained that commuters will have to purchase credits via GTT’s MMG and as they approach the toll station, based on your vehicle type in the registry, those deductions will be made.

He noted that despite the bridge being over 40 years old, the idea behind implementing the system is in preparation for future developments, making reference to the New Demerara River Bridge.

Additionally, he said, there are systems in place to ensure no one tries to outsmart the system. Watson said toll clerks will still be in place to pick up alerts of vehicles that have run out of credit, adding that there will still be the option of utilising the cash-based system for drivers without the RFID tag.