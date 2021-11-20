DHB closed from midnight to 6AM; speed boats to operate all night

The Demerara Harbour Bridge will be closing at midnight tonight until 06:00h or 6AM tomorrow, Sunday, November 21, 2021, to facilitate maintenance works on retractor spans 9 and 10.

In light of tonight’s bridge closure, the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation has indicated that water taxi will be operating from the Georgetown Stelling to the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling throughout the night.

The DHBC had explained that the daily opening of the bridge for marine traffic occurs at retractor spans 9 and 10. Therefore, this critical section of the bridge absorbs the most “wear and tear”.

Earlier this year, a contract was awarded to Industrial Fabrication Inc. (INFAB) for the rehabilitation of retractor spans 9 and 10 and design, fabrication, and installation of retractor span 9.

INFAB has since completed their offsite design and fabrication works and is now ready to work onsite, i.e, to remove and replace damaged components. This work will result in the opening of the retractor spans.

“It will be extremely unsafe to commute during this time. Consequently, the Demerara Harbour Bridge will be closed to all traffic,” the DHBC management stated.

The general objective of the rehabilitation project is to restore the retractor spans by eliminating the existing structural deficiencies and reconstruct retractor span 9 so as to improve the bridge’s condition, geometrics, safety, and load-carrying capacity. The contractor is required to supply, deliver, install, test, commission, and transport, and demolish assembly with all necessary permits, ancillary and work systems, whether expressly indicated or not.

“The Management of Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation is conscious of the inconvenience these closures will cause but in the interest of safety, Spans 9 and 10 have to rehabilitated without delay,” it stated.

The floating Demerara Harbour Bridge has outlived its lifespan resulting in constant maintenance and rehabilitation works having to be undertaken.

However, works are currently being done to facilitate the building of a new four-lane bridge across the Demerara River. The new bridge will be a high-span fixed bridge that will not have to be closed off for marine traffic.