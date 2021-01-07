Dharamlall voids swearing in of Region Four NDC Chairs for failing to follow protocols

The appointment of Chairs for the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has been voided after the Regional Administration facilitated such without approval from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Headed by Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram, the office proceeded to swear in these officials unanimously, failing to seek permission from the subject Minister, Nigel Dharamlall in the process.

The Minister confirmed the move in a brief interview with Inews but did not go into details about the next step.

Inews understands that all other regions would have followed protocols and those appointments are upheld and unaffected.

Section 42 of the Local Government Act states, “The local authority of a village or country district may, subject to the approval of the Minister, appoint fit and proper persons to be overseer clerk or other officers of the local authority, and the local authority may employ such servants as may be necessary for the execution of powers, duties and functions of the local authority under this Act.”

Last September, the Chair and Vice Chair of nine Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) were elected. In Region Four, former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain and APNU/AFC candidate Daniel Seeram was elected to the office of Chairman while his colleague Samuel Sandy was named Deputy. Seeram, one of the fresh faces on the APNU/AFC list, replaced Genevieve Allen as Chair.

Since then, appointments have also followed at the lower level for Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and other persons within the local organs.

Just Wednesday, chairpersons of the eighteen Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) took the oath of office to serve.