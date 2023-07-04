Dharamlall rape allegation: Police returns file to DPP

The police file on its investigation into the rape allegation against Minister Nigel Dharamlall has been returned to the Office of Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on the way forward.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, who told this publication that the file was returned today with the additional information as requested by the DPP last month.

On June 28, it was reported that the DPP told the police to conduct further investigations into the matter.

Bu then a few days ago, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) disclosed that the alleged victim has given a “no further action statement” to investigators in the presence of one of her parents and a representative from the Child Care and Protection Agency.

Against this backdrop, the updated file was prepared and submitted to the DPP for further legal advice.

Dharamlall, who is the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, is currently on administrative leave, following an allegation of rape made by a 16-year-old which first surfaced on social media.

Dharamlall was also arrested and placed on $1 million station bail as police probed the matter.

Dharamlall has retained the services of Hughes Fields & Stoby which is Nigel Hughes’ law firm.

President Dr Irfaan Ali has since assured that he would respect the outcome of the investigation.

