Dhanpaul’s 43 & 4-23, Patadin’s 54 lead Majestic CC to comprehensive win over GALAXY CC

The action continued on Sunday in the NYNCL 40 tournament, the action saw Majestic CC see off Galaxy CC in a one sided affair. This was thanks to the all round efforts of Avi Dhanpaul and the informed Chris Patadin.

Their opponent was no easy walk over as the Galaxy CC is the top team in the United States of America. To add more flavour to their victory the Galaxy side boasted of Akshay Homraj who is a current national player in the USA squad.

But nevertheless Dhanpaul and Patandin had their work cut out for them. The pair already had the chemistry as they both played the same year for Demerara in the Senior inter County tournament before the cricket board introduced Franchise cricket. So, they knew each other well and knew what to do to get the job done.

Batting first Majestic lost Derick Narine for duck, but Patadin continued to anchor the innings even as Shafeek Khan was run out for duck and the score was 13-2. But in came Dhanpaul, himself and Patadin but together a hand partnership of over 50 runs to frustrate their opponents. In the long run Patadin was bowled for 54 inclusive of 5 boundaries and 2 maximums while Dhanpaul being the aggressor of the two posted 43 off 37 with 3 boundaries and maximums alike. In the end the damage had already been done, Majestic posted a handsome 207-8 in their allotted 35 overs. Yuddesh Bisnauth bowled 4-29 and Karan Ganesh 2-24.

Being one of the top teams in the USA and having a national player in one’s side would make you believe that 208 for victory would be a small feat but it wasn’t. The Galaxy side struggled to find their rhythm and were all over the field. Dhanpaul returned with the ball and wreaked havoc, he managed to bag 4-23 off his five overs. He was ably supported by Subra Das 2-13 and Derick Narine 1-10 as Galaxy were bowled out for a paltry 61 in 15 overs.