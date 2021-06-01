Devindra Deonarine appointed CEO of Giftland Group of Companies

The Giftland Group of Companies, comprising of the Giftland Department Store, FoodMaxx Supermarket, The Giftland Mall, FoodMaxx Cambio and MCG Power Plant today announced that Mr. Devindra Deonarine is appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Giftland Group.

Mr. Deonarine’s was initially employed in 2013 as the head of the ICT Department. He has grown into a further capacity to control the Electronics Department, Power Plant and then Chief Operations Officer of the Giftland Group.

In a press release, the new CEO stated, “I could not be more pleased and gratified to be selected as the new CEO. I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams throughout the organization. High-performing people are core to our DNA and are critical to ensuring that we build a thriving corporate culture. I look forward to working along with the Executives and Management team to lead the Giftland Group to even greater levels of future accomplishments.”

“Mr. Deonarine has been acting in this capacity to the Chairman for the last year and this recognition is just a confirmation of the stellar job which he has been doing in adding greater depth to the company’s infrastructure. He has been blessed with excellent executive leadership over his years in an operational capacity. He has led us through some challenging times and has piloted us through some significant changes in the company. All of his accomplishments, development and mentoring have assured the organization well into the future,” the company said in a statement.