Detective charged for beating man at Le Repentir Cemetery

A 32-year-old detective attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was Wednesday charged for inflicting grievous bodily harm on man, Warren Duke.

Lance Corporal Colwin Major of La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD) pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly.

The charge states that on May 4, 2019, at the Le Repentir Cemetery, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Warren.

Police Prosecutor Richard Harris did not object to bail being granted, however he asked the court for the defendant to stay away from the victim until the completion of the matter.

Magistrate Daly granted bail in the sum of $40,000 and the matter was adjourned to September 26.