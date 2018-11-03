Despite downpour, Essequibo motorcade deemed a success

Thousands of Essequibians braved the heavy rainfall to get a glimpse of the Essequibo Coast Diwali Motorcade on Friday night.

Residents lined the roadway from the starting point in Affiance and some followed on to the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground where they were treated to a rich cultural presentation.

The Diwali motorcade organized by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha is a yearly event and residents will usually turn out in their large numbers with families, neighbours and friends to get a good look of the many decorated vehicles depicting Diwali, the festival of lights.

One of the best vantage points in the Region is the historic Anna Regina High Bridge where families and friends gathered with their cameras and phones to take pictures of the many decorated vehicles.

Although the weather was not friendly, causing the delay of the starting by hours, residents took shelter in their vehicles and other places just to get a glimpse of one of the most beautiful night celebrations in the Region.

Eleven Mandirs and one private individual participated. It was not easy for the Judges to Judge the competition but the Golden Fleece Mandir was able to capture the 1st place, followed by Spring Garden 2nd and Reliance 3rd.

Dr Vindhya Persaud, President of the Sabha said that the night was magical and thanked the local organizers, participants and residents who braved the inclement weather, and turned out in their large numbers to grace the occasion.