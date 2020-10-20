DeSinco fire was electrical – Fire Chief

The Guyana Fire Service (GPS) has confirmed that the fire which ripped through the DeSinco Trading Limited building on Sheriff Street, Georgetown, last month was electrical in nature.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle explained to this publication that, based on the findings, there were some issues with respect to the wiring of the building.

On the day in question, firefighters spent more than three hours battling the blaze as the flames tore through and ultimately destroyed the entire structure.

The fire started at about 13:00h; however, despite the fact that several firefighters from the Guyana Fire Service were dispatched to the scene, accessing water was a challenge.

By this time, heavy smoke was billowing from the building, and the flames threatened nearby buildings. This promoted the call for more fire tenders as those at the scene were unable to contain the blaze.

After almost two hours of battling the flames, the fire service finally deployed a truck with a telescoping boom-ladder to enable the firemen to tackle the blaze from overhead.