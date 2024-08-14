Design for US$75.8M Good Success-to-Timehri Road project to be submitted by Aug 20

The government has given the contractor of the highly anticipated East Bank Demerara (EBD) Road improvement project, spanning from Good Success to Timehri, until August 20 to submit the road’s design.

The contract was awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) to the tune of US$75.8 million.

Works were slated to commence on August 1 but this publication understands that the contractor, has only completed the design for seven kilometres of road. The project spans 24 kilometres.

As a result, the company has lost approximately 14 days of labour time thus far.

To prevent further delay, the government instructed the contractor to complete the design in one weeks’ time

In a recent interview, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill had disclosed that the contractor is reassured that the design plan will be submitted by the stipulated deadline to allow for it to be finalised.

“I was disappointed when the design which should have been completed by the end of July was not completed and that is why I met with the team because a couple of days delay can lead to difficulties. So, they understand that they have to get this design completed and the contractor promises to submit that in the shortest possible time,” Edghill had said.

The East Bank Demerara (EBD) Road improvement project is aimed at supporting climate-resilient infrastructure development and marks the first of its kind to be funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Guyana.

When completed it will alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate vital routes for efficient transportation. Given its significance, Edghill has assured that the delayed design will not affect the stipulated 36-month deadline.

“We are not accepting anything less because that is an important road and I can assure the people of Guyana that we are not going to allow that project to falter. One, it is the main road to our international airport and two, it is the main artery that’s available right now to bring sand and stone that is required into the coastland. Every day I think it’s a minimum of 200 trucks traverse that road.”

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the project has been divided into three sections to ensure it remains on schedule with minimal disruption to commuters.

Section A covers the stretch from Good Success, beginning at the Ganga Temple, to Supply, while Section B extends from Supply to the Soesdyke Junction. Section C continues from the Soesdyke Junction to the Timehri Junction, near the Timehri Police Station.

A notable feature of the project is the integration with the Soesdyke/Linden Highway through the construction of a roundabout, designed to facilitate smoother traffic transitions.

The project entails the rehabilitation of 24 kilometres of road, alongside the reconstruction and widening of over 58 bridges and culverts.

The roadway will be upgraded to a two-lane highway, complete with enhanced safety features such as sidewalks and cycle lanes to cater to vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Additionally, thermoplastic road markings, LED street lighting, and traffic signs will be installed to enhance safety and navigation along the carriageway.

To manage the flow of traffic during the construction period, a comprehensive traffic management plan has been developed.

Construction will begin in Section B, where there is sufficient space to accommodate ongoing work without severe traffic disruption.

During that time, at least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times, with efforts to maintain two lanes wherever possible. Construction activities will be confined to one side of the roadway at a time to further mitigate traffic issues.

Stakeholders and road users will remain informed through the RESOLV 75 app, which will provide real-time updates on the project activities.

Additionally, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will also be mobilised to maintain order and ensure a steady flow of traffic throughout the construction period.

--- ---