Deputy Superintendent to face causing death, DUI charges

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and according to a release from police headquarters, Eve Leary, Todd will appear on Tuesday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court where he is slated to make his appearance to answer to the charges.

He will answer to the death of pedal cyclist, Conrad August, 64, who was struck from his bicycle on the West Coast Demerara on September 12.

According to reports, on the day in question the senior officer was heading east along the northern side of the Boerasirie Bridge, in a motorcar bearing registrations number PTT 992 when he collided with August.

The injured man was subsequently taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state. He was however, transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation but died on his way.

An investigation was launched and the cop was tested and was found to be above the legal limit of alcohol consumption.