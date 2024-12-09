Deputy Superintendent Harris was not transferred – GPF

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) wishes to address recent claims made in the media regarding the purported transfer of Deputy Superintendent Phiona Harris and related matters concerning Ms. Adonika Aulder, the wife of Assistant Police Commissioner Mr. Calvin Brutus, who left the jurisdiction.

The Force recognizes and respects the ruling of the court, which permitted Ms. Aulder to travel overseas for medical reasons. In keeping with this directive, due process was followed to facilitate her departure. A discussion occurred between Superintendent Stephen Telford, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, and Deputy Superintendent Harris, resulting in the necessary arrangements being made for compliance with the court order.

It is important to clarify that at no point did Deputy Superintendent Harris act outside of her authority or against established protocols. Furthermore, contrary to the reports circulating, Deputy Superintendent Harris was not transferred. The Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Mr. Telford, did not issue any transfer orders, nor was there any directive from the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) of the Guyana Police Force regarding such an action.

The GPF strongly refutes the claims that officers are being threatened with demotion, transfer, or criminal charges in connection with this matter. As a professional organization, we remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all members are treated fairly and in accordance with established procedures.

We urge members of the public and the media to exercise caution in the dissemination of unverified information.

The GPF remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, integrity, and the protection of all its members.

