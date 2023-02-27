Deplorable Sandy Babb Street finally repaired

The Special Projects Unit (SPU) of the Ministry of Public Works has recently completed road maintenance works at Sandy Babb Street, Georgetown following the severe deterioration of the roadway.

This was revealed by Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar during a telephone interview with this publication on Monday.

According to Indar, the state of the road was due to the failure of the sub-structure, caused by poor drainage as well as residents encroaching on the parapet.

“It’s a result of poor drainage, they have some pipes that normally leak under that spot so when the sub-surface becomes soggy and the water is in the sub-surface, when heavy traffic moves on the road, the road sink, and…end up destroying the sub-surface and more cars and motor vehicles traverse, it becomes wider and wider and that is what results in the road being destroyed,” Indar explained.

He added that the Ministry also fixed the leak under the road to prevent damages in the future. The Minister also mentioned that more work is expected to be done on Sandy Babb Street toward the Middletown area.

Although the road’s maintenance falls within the purview of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, the Ministry of Public Works’ SPU was instructed to execute the project to bring relief to motorists and residents.

