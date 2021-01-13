Dentist charged for allegedly refusing to treat patient based on ethnicity

A dentist attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital was on Wednesday placed before the court for allegedly refusing to treat a patient based on her ethnicity.

Dr Surendrapaul Rampersaud, 33, of Cotton Three Village West Coast Berbice (WCB) appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on September 18, 2020, at the Fort Wellington Hospital while being employed as a dental surgeon, he refused to perform a tooth extraction on a child because of the patient’s ethnicity.

The charges were brought by the Ethnic Relations Commission under the Representation of the People’s Act Section 139: A ll.

He was released on his own recognizance and will have to return to court on January 22 for a trial date to be fixed.

He is being represented by Attorneys Horacio Edmondson and Joel Edmond.