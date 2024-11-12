Dennis Street, Sophia vendors to be moved to new & organised market

Persons currently vending along Dennis Street in Sophia, Greater Georgetown will soon be properly accommodated in an organised market setting.

On Monday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, met with the vendors to discuss the way forward.

Minister Indar explained that the brief consultation is the government’s first step to ensure everyone is aware of the plan, which seeks to enhance the lives of those who sell along the roadside.

“We are here to identify the spot for the market and its adequacy. We will also come back and get the number of persons that are vending and to see the size of your stall and what you are selling so that we can know exactly what we are catering for,” the minister explained.

Minister Indar noted that the aim is to establish a market that is accessible and conducive everyone.

Currently, the design of the market and the size of the stalls are still being determined by engineers.

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy stressed that the new shopping area will transform the operations of business in Sophia, Turkeyen, and neighbouring areas.

“We want to be able to work with you to make this exercise a smooth transition. We want to help everyone to live a life where you can earn and take care of your families while at the same time, you are of great service to your community,” Minister McCoy stated.

Although first preference will be given to those persons who are currently vending, other residents who are interested will also be provided a stall once there is availability.

The ministers also inspected the foundation work that has since started to construct the market which is located at the intersection of Dennis Street and ‘B’ Field Sophia. (DPI)

--- ---