Den Amstel man murdered by his older brother

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 55-year-old Winston Jordan who was allegedly killed by his 65-year-old brother on Thursday evening at Back Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Reports are that Jordan, of Den Amstel and his brother were consuming alcohol when he (Jordan) got up to leave.

However, he was followed by his brother he then held on to him. Jordan then held on to a neighbour’s gate but his brother continued to pull at him.

Jordan then lost his grip on the gate, and his brother then pushed him to the ground, resulting in the victim hitting his head on the road, resulting in his losing consciousness.

The brother then dragged Jordan across the street and threw him into a trench.

The motionless body of the man was pulled from the trench by two passersby who saw what transpired. The victim was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination.

The suspect was later arrested and remains in custody as the investigation continues.