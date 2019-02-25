Demtoco to publish graphics warning on cigarette packs

The Demerara Tobacco Company Limited is moving full steam ahead to public graphic warning about the dangers of smoking cigarettes and more so, packaging and labelling.

This move comes in light of the new rules and regulations that were implements in 2018.

“Pursuant to the Section 2 of the Tobacco Control Regulations, the new packaging and labelling requirements for tobacco products and electronic delivery systems comes into force nine (9) months from the date of entry of the said Tobacco Control Regulations”, the company stated in a release.

As such, several Graphic Health Warnings would be on display on cigarette packages imported by the Company, which could affect the market and business operations of the Company.